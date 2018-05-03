Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera gets her close up on the cover of Billboard‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the entertainer had to share with the mag:

On why she’ll never do The Voice again: “It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one…You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story…I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]…Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

On Kanye producing part of her upcoming album: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye…Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and musicmaker and beatmaker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

On touring: “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first…It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner…it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

If you missed it, be sure to check out Christina‘s brand new album details!

For more from Christina, visit Billboard.com.