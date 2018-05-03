Christine Evangelista & Josh Henderson Bring 'The Arrangement' to NBC Press Day!

Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson hit the red carpet as they arrive at NBC’s 2018 Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif.

The actors attended the event to promote the new season of their hit E! series The Arrangement.

Also stepping out for the press event were the stars of The Royals Williams Moseley and Alexandra Park along with Imposters co-stars Inbar Lavi and Parker Young.

