Colton Haynes Releases Acoustic Version of New Song 'Man It Sucks' - Listen!

Colton Haynes is diving into the music world!

The 29-year-old actor, model and singer released an acoustic version of a new track called “Man It Sucks” on Thursday (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

“I’ve been writin demos for a long time. Here’s one I hope y’all like. ‘Man it sucks’. It’s on my YouTube channel & will be avail everywhere soon. ❤,” Colton wrote on his Instagram.

Colton recently revealed the exciting news of his return to Arrow as a series regular.

Listen to “Man It Sucks” below!