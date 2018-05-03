Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 5:06 pm

Colton Haynes Releases Acoustic Version of New Song 'Man It Sucks' - Listen!

Colton Haynes is diving into the music world!

The 29-year-old actor, model and singer released an acoustic version of a new track called “Man It Sucks” on Thursday (May 3).

“I’ve been writin demos for a long time. Here’s one I hope y’all like. ‘Man it sucks’. It’s on my YouTube channel & will be avail everywhere soon. ❤,” Colton wrote on his Instagram.

Colton recently revealed the exciting news of his return to Arrow as a series regular.

Listen to “Man It Sucks” below!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Music

