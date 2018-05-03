Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went & Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:48 pm

Demi Lovato Fractures Her Foot While in Bali

Demi Lovato Fractures Her Foot While in Bali

Demi Lovato is on the mend.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” entertainer revealed on Thursday (May 3) that she’s injured her foot in Bali.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali. 🙋🏻‍♀️,” she tweeted.

“Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help,” she tweeted earlier in the day.

Demi‘s next tour dates pick up at the end of May in Ireland. We’re hoping she gets well soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr