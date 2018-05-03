Demi Lovato Fractures Her Foot While in Bali

Demi Lovato is on the mend.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” entertainer revealed on Thursday (May 3) that she’s injured her foot in Bali.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali. 🙋🏻‍♀️,” she tweeted.

“Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help,” she tweeted earlier in the day.

Demi‘s next tour dates pick up at the end of May in Ireland. We’re hoping she gets well soon!