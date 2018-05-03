Florence + The Machine Release New Song 'Hunger' & Announce New Album 'High As Hope'!

Florence + The Machine are back with a new album, called High As Hope!

The Florence Welch-fronted group made the exciting announcement on Thursday (May 3), along with the release of a new song called “Hunger.”

The album will be released on June 29, and “Hunger” is the first official single. It was released alongside a music video directed by A.G. Rojas.

“This song is about the ways we look for love in things that are perhaps not love, and how attempts to feel less alone can sometimes isolate us more. I guess I made myself more vulnerable in this song to encourage connection, because perhaps a lot more of us feel this way than we are able to admit. Sometimes when you can’t say it, you can sing it,” Florence explains.

Listen to “Hunger” below!

