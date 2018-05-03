Top Stories
Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went & Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 11:04 am

G-Eazy Arrested in Sweden (Report)

G-Eazy Arrested in Sweden (Report)

Rapper G-Eazy was reportedly arrested on Wednesday evening (May 2) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 28-year-old entertainer was allegedly out at a nightclub when he was approached by security guards. TMZ reports that the rapper was “acting belligerent,” and allegedly punched security.

He was then taken into police custody. TMZ also reports that narcotics were allegedly found on him, though nothing has been confirmed.

Videos have surfaced of G-Eazy out at the club with his girlfriend Halsey and rapper Sean Kingston.

No official statement has been released at this time, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: G-Eazy

