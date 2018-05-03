Gigi & Bella Hadid Walk in Chanel's Show in Paris

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid strut their stuff on the runway during the Chanel Cruise show held at Le Grand Palais on Thursday (May 3) in Paris, France.

The supermodel sisters both documented the show on their Instagram Stories and showed off the cool cruise ship set constructed for the event.

Gigi and Bella were spotted leaving their hotel earlier in the day while en route to the show.

That same day, Gigi released an apology for her Vogue Italia cover, which featured her with bronzed skin that some people believed resembled blackface.