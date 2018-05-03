Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:39 pm

Gigi Hadid is issuing an apology for those offended over her Vogue Italia cover story, where she’s been accused of using makeup to darken her face to make her appear to be in blackface.

“This is a photo of me returning home from shooting my Italian Vogue cover on April 3rd…you can see the level I had been bronzed to on set that day. Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction. 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post if out of my control fully. The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia’s intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid,” Gigi posted in a statement to Twitter. The cover image was photographed by Steven Klein.

“I want to address this for those who were offended by the editing/retouching/coloring of the cover. Please know that things would have been different if my control of the situation was different. Regardless, I want to apologize because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else, and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future,” Gigi continued. “There are real issues regarding representation in fashion—it’s our responsibility to acknowledge those issues and communicate through them to work towards a more diverse industry.”

