Thu, 03 May 2018 at 10:49 am

Helena Bonham Carter to Play Princess Margaret on 'The Crown'

Helena Bonham Carter to Play Princess Margaret on 'The Crown'

Helena Bonham Carter is officially playing Princess Margaret on the new season of The Crown!

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa,” Helena said (via Deadline).

Already announced casting includes Olivia Colman, who will be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies, who is taking over for Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

The new season will premiere next year.
