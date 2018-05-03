Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 8:43 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Reconcile Their Relationship, 17 Years Later

Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Reconcile Their Relationship, 17 Years Later

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union were not on the best terms for nearly the past two decades, but they’ve put their differences behind them and are friends now!

Jada has a new Facebook Watch talk show called Red Table Talk and Gabrielle will be the guest on an upcoming episode.

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union. We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation,” Jada told Extra.

“When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show… her name just kept coming up… it just couldn’t be anything else,” she said.

When asked if their beef is over, Jada said, “Oh, definitely. We don’t even know how it started!”
