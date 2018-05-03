Jaden Smith Freestyles & Performs 'Icon' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is a freestyle superstar!

The 19-year-old Syre star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (May 2).

During his appearance, Jaden spoke to Jimmy about his nerves about going on his first solo tour. He also demonstrated his process of freestyling to write songs, and he even dropped some hints about the upcoming remix of his current hit, “Icon.” He also performed the track during the show!

Watch Jaden‘s appearance below.