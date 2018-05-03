Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 1:27 pm

Jaden Smith Freestyles & Performs 'Icon' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith Freestyles & Performs 'Icon' on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Jaden Smith is a freestyle superstar!

The 19-year-old Syre star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (May 2).

During his appearance, Jaden spoke to Jimmy about his nerves about going on his first solo tour. He also demonstrated his process of freestyling to write songs, and he even dropped some hints about the upcoming remix of his current hit, “Icon.” He also performed the track during the show!

Watch Jaden‘s appearance below.

