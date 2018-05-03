Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 6:54 pm

Jaime King Hosts an Eye-Healthy Cooking Class at Haven's Kitchen!

Jaime King Hosts an Eye-Healthy Cooking Class at Haven's Kitchen!

Jaime King is demonstrating how to eat healthy – for your eyes!

The wellness-loving actress teamed up with LensCrafters to host a private cooking class at Haven’s Kitchen on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

The class featured a menu of eye-healthy dishes and cocktails to help guests learn how to maintain eye health through a balanced diet as part of LensCrafter’s Love What You See Campaign.

On Thursday (May 3), Jaime posted a video on her Instagram to show appreciation to journalists during World Press Freedom Day. “Thank you to all of the journalists who risk their safety and make countless sacrifices for us,” she wrote.
Photos: Getty Images for LensCrafters
