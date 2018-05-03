Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 7:52 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Kicks Off Her Day with a Lunch Meeting!

Jennifer Lawrence makes her way back to her car after a lunch meeting on Thursday afternoon (May 3) in Century City, Calif.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked super chic in a black dress, sunglasses, and black peep-toe heels for her meeting.

Over the weekend, Jen was in her home state of Kentucky to celebrate the opening night kickoff party of Derby Week.

ICYMI, Jen‘s pal Amy Schumer recently shared a super funny text exchange between the two of them!
