Thu, 03 May 2018 at 1:54 am

John Legend is Helping Daughter Luna Prepare for New Baby Brother!

John Legend is Helping Daughter Luna Prepare for New Baby Brother!

John Legend has his hands full of groceries as he does some shopping at Bristol Farms on Monday afternoon (April 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old singer looked cool in a tan leaf-printed shirt and black jeans as he spent the afternoon running errands.

John recently took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie during story time with 2-year-old daughter Luna!

“Prepping for a new arrival!” John captioned the photo while reading Luna “The Brother Book.”

John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen is set to give birth to a boy in June.

Posted to: Celebrity Babies, John Legend, Luna Stephens

