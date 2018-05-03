Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:08 pm
Justin Bieber Weighs In on Kanye West's Controversial Statements
Justin Bieber has weighed in with his thoughts on Kanye West.
The 24-year-old entertainer is among the many artists who have spoke out about Kanye‘s tweets and thoughts concerning slavery.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber
Justin posted his thoughts on his Instagram Story.
He wrote in a post, “Our job is to love, not to always agree,” Justin wrote. He also added, “Love you Kanye.”
See a screen shot of what Justin Bieber wrote to Kanye West in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Justin Bieber, Kanye West
Sponsored Links by ZergNet