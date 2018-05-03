Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:08 pm

Justin Bieber Weighs In on Kanye West's Controversial Statements

Justin Bieber Weighs In on Kanye West's Controversial Statements

Justin Bieber has weighed in with his thoughts on Kanye West.

The 24-year-old entertainer is among the many artists who have spoke out about Kanye‘s tweets and thoughts concerning slavery.

Justin posted his thoughts on his Instagram Story.

He wrote in a post, “Our job is to love, not to always agree,” Justin wrote. He also added, “Love you Kanye.”

See a screen shot of what Justin Bieber wrote to Kanye West in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
