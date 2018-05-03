Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Feuding With Andy Cohen & Losing Anderson Cooper as a Friend - Watch!

Kathy Griffin isn’t holding back.

The comedian made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (May 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathy Griffin

During her appearance, Kathy opened up about the massive backlash from her controversial photo holding a mask of Donald Trump.

She also spoke out about losing her friendship with Anderson Cooper – and didn’t hold back when it came to speaking out about former boss Andy Cohen.

“Oh my God, he was the worst boss ever at Bravo,” she said. She also revealed which celebrities sent her supportive messages!

Watch her explain below.