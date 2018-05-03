Top Stories
Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 1:44 am

Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Feuding With Andy Cohen & Losing Anderson Cooper as a Friend - Watch!

Kathy Griffin isn’t holding back.

The comedian made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (May 2).

During her appearance, Kathy opened up about the massive backlash from her controversial photo holding a mask of Donald Trump.

She also spoke out about losing her friendship with Anderson Cooper – and didn’t hold back when it came to speaking out about former boss Andy Cohen.

“Oh my God, he was the worst boss ever at Bravo,” she said. She also revealed which celebrities sent her supportive messages!

Watch her explain below.
