Kendall Jenner Joins Rumored Couple Cara Delevingne & Paris Jackson at Longchamp Event!

Kendall Jenner stops for photos while arriving for the opening of Longchamp‘s Fifth Avenue flagship store on Thursday night (May 3) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model was joined at the event by her friends Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson, who have been the subject of dating rumors lately.

Also in attendance at the event were Pacific Rim Rising actor Scott Eastwood and fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

Kendall, Cara, and Paris are all expected to attend the Met Gala this Monday, which is taking place in NYC!