Kendall Jenner Poses for 'Tiffany Blue' Photo Shoot in NYC!

Kendall Jenner is all smiles while on set of her Tiffany Blue photo shoot on Thursday afternoon (May 3) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked pretty in a white T-shirt and jeans as she posed on top of a Tiffany-blue garbage can.

Earlier that day, Kendall was spotted looking super chic in a camouflage-printed jacket with black boots as she headed to a morning meeting.

Kendall is in town getting ready for the upcoming 2018 Met Gala on Monday!

