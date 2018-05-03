Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 11:22 pm

Kevin Hart Feels 'Blessed' After Jet's Tire Blows During Landing

Kevin Hart Feels 'Blessed' After Jet's Tire Blows During Landing

Kevin Hart is lucky to be alive after a very serious plane emergency!

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday (May 3) to reveal that his private jet’s tire blew out while they were landing on the runway at Boston Logan International Airport.

“God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second,” Kevin captioned the below photo after the incident. “No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing 😂😂😂”

Kevin and his friends flew to check out the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers game.

Later that night, Kevin was spotted sitting courtside at the game.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr