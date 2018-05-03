Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 9:55 pm

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Last Year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Last Year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has become a staple at the annual Met Gala and she’s looking back at last year’s event, days ahead of the 2018 gala!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her website to release some never before seen photos from the night one year ago.

“The Met Gala never disappoints. I’ve been prepping for this year’s with a cleanse and by working out really hard. I’m so excited to go! It’s always an over-the-top night, so last year, I just decided to keep it simple and sleek in Vivienne Westwood. Mario did my makeup and Michael Silva did my hair. We went for a relaxed, minimal vibe,” she wrote.

“As I was getting ready, I was texting Kendall and Kylie so we could all meet up. There were so many people there—it took forever to find them! When we were driving to the event, I didn’t want to wrinkle my dress, so I laid down in the car, lol. Anything for fashion!” she added.

See more on Kim‘s website!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 01
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 02
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 03
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 04
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 05
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 06
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 07
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 08
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 09
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 10
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 11
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 12
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 13
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 14
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 15
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 16
kim kardashian reflects on last years met gala 17

Photos: Getty, Kim Kardashian
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr