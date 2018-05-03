Kim Kardashian Reflects on Last Year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has become a staple at the annual Met Gala and she’s looking back at last year’s event, days ahead of the 2018 gala!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her website to release some never before seen photos from the night one year ago.

“The Met Gala never disappoints. I’ve been prepping for this year’s with a cleanse and by working out really hard. I’m so excited to go! It’s always an over-the-top night, so last year, I just decided to keep it simple and sleek in Vivienne Westwood. Mario did my makeup and Michael Silva did my hair. We went for a relaxed, minimal vibe,” she wrote.

“As I was getting ready, I was texting Kendall and Kylie so we could all meet up. There were so many people there—it took forever to find them! When we were driving to the event, I didn’t want to wrinkle my dress, so I laid down in the car, lol. Anything for fashion!” she added.

