Top Stories
Melissa Benoist &amp; Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:39 am

Kris Jenner Flashes a Peace Sign After Filming for 'KUWTK'!

Kris Jenner Flashes a Peace Sign After Filming for 'KUWTK'!

Kris Jenner is in great spirits!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was spotted leaving the studio on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirs Jenner

Kris kept it comfy in sweatpants and a hoodie as she exited from the family studio, where she was filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted at the studio, sporting a sheer top.

Kris flashed a peace sign to photographers as she made her way to her car and headed out for the day.
Just Jared on Facebook
kris jenner kuwtk may 2018 00
kris jenner kuwtk may 2018 01
kris jenner kuwtk may 2018 02
kris jenner kuwtk may 2018 03
kris jenner kuwtk may 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr