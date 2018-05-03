Kris Jenner Flashes a Peace Sign After Filming for 'KUWTK'!
Kris Jenner is in great spirits!
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was spotted leaving the studio on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.
Kris kept it comfy in sweatpants and a hoodie as she exited from the family studio, where she was filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian was also spotted at the studio, sporting a sheer top.
Kris flashed a peace sign to photographers as she made her way to her car and headed out for the day.