Kristen Stewart & Margot Robbie Sit Front Row at Chanel Show

Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie pose for photos at the Chanel Cruise show on Thursday night (May 3) at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Lily-Rose Depp and Ralph Fiennes.

Kristen sat in the front row and watched her girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell, walk the runway during the event.

Kristen, Margot, and Lily-Rose are all faces of the brand.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Chanel outfit with Alice McCall booties.

