Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 7:21 pm

Kristen Stewart & Margot Robbie Sit Front Row at Chanel Show

Kristen Stewart & Margot Robbie Sit Front Row at Chanel Show

Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie pose for photos at the Chanel Cruise show on Thursday night (May 3) at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Lily-Rose Depp and Ralph Fiennes.

Kristen sat in the front row and watched her girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell, walk the runway during the event.

Kristen, Margot, and Lily-Rose are all faces of the brand.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Chanel outfit with Alice McCall booties.

20+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 01
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 02
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 03
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 04
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 05
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 06
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 07
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 08
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 09
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 10
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 11
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 12
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 13
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 14
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 15
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 16
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 17
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 18
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 19
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 20
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 21
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 22
kristen stewart margot robbie stella maxwell chanel show 23

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Fashion, Kristen Stewart, Lily Rose Depp, Margot Robbie, Ralph Fiennes, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr