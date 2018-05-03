Top Stories
Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Kristin Chenoweth Rocks Sparkling Boots to NBC Press Day!

Kristin Chenoweth Rocks Sparkling Boots to NBC Press Day!

Kristin Chenoweth shines on the red carpet as she arrives at NBC’s 2018 Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress paired her all black outfit with sparkling discoball inspired boots for the event.

Other stars at the press event included Matt Lanter, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Abigail Spencer, Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Kristin Cavallari, and Sarah Shahi.

Kristin attended the event to promote her role as the “lady killer” in the second season of NBC’s series Trial & Error – which is set to premiere on Thursday, July 19.

