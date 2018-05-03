Lea Michele Addresses the Online Conspiracy Theory That She's Illiterate - Watch Now!

Lea Michele is opening up about some crazy rumors!

The 31-year-old Glee actress and singer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (May 2).

During her appearance, Lea spoke out about the rumor that she’s illiterate.

“I woke up one day, and all of a sudden online, someone had made a conspiracy video – 45 minute video! – trying to prove I can’t read or write.”

“It’s the most bizarre thing that ever happened,” she went on to say, explaining the conspiracy theorist’s “proof” that she’s unable to read.

Watch her address the crazy conspiracy below!