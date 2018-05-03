Liam & Luke Hemsworth Hit the Red Carpet at 'Andy Iron's Kissed By God' Premiere!

Liam and Luke Hemsworth are making the red carpet a family affair!

The brothers were both in attendance at Teton Gravity Research’s Andy Iron’s Kissed By God Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday (May 2) in Westwood, Calif.

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson also attended the event.

The film is about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons. As the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, the untold story of Andy’s life serves to tear down the myths associated with these two ferocious diseases.