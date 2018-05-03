Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went & Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:31 pm

Liam & Luke Hemsworth Hit the Red Carpet at 'Andy Iron's Kissed By God' Premiere!

Liam & Luke Hemsworth Hit the Red Carpet at 'Andy Iron's Kissed By God' Premiere!

Liam and Luke Hemsworth are making the red carpet a family affair!

The brothers were both in attendance at Teton Gravity Research’s Andy Iron’s Kissed By God Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday (May 2) in Westwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson also attended the event.

The film is about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons. As the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, the untold story of Andy’s life serves to tear down the myths associated with these two ferocious diseases.

Just Jared on Facebook
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 01 2
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 01
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 02 3
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 02
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 03
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 04 6
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 04
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 06
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 07
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 08
luke liam hemsworth andy iron premiere 09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dominic Purcell, Johnny Knoxville, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Naomi Nelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr