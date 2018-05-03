Lindsay Lohan Grabs Lunch with Mystery Man in NYC

Lindsay Lohan enjoys the warm weather while grabbing lunch with a male friend on Thursday afternoon (May 3) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a strapless blue and white floral-print shirt and jeans as she and her friend sat outside while eating lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

ICYMI, Tyra Banks recently dished about Lindsay‘s possible return in the upcoming Life Size 2.

Earlier this week, Lindsay took to Instagram to share a video inside the gym during her afternoon workout session.

Check the video below!