Thu, 03 May 2018 at 1:06 pm

Mandy Moore & Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Couple Up for Communities In Schools Celebration 2018!

Mandy Moore is all smiles as she poses alongside her fiance Taylor Goldsmith at the 2018 Communities in Schools Celebration held on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old This Is Us star and her musician beau were joined at the event by Busy Philipps, Zoey Deutch, Chelsea Handler, Selma Blair, Shiri Appleby, Oliver Hudson, Regina King, Ali Larter, Amy Smart, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sanaa Lathan and Sasha Alexander.

Communities In Schools celebrated 11 years and honored 3 Angelenos who have dedicated themselves professionally or through their personal philanthropy to supporting the youth of Los Angeles: Ashlee Margolis, Iman Turner and Monica Garcia.

FYI: Ali is wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci. Busy is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Jimmy Choo bag and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Chelsea is wearing Alice & Olivia. Emmanuelle is wearing an Alice & Olivia jacket, Aritzia pants and Vince Camuto clutch. Regina is wearing a Shoshanna dress and Vince Camuto clutch. Selma is wearing a Valentino dress and vintage Chanel shoes. Shiri is wearing Alice & Olivia. Zoey is wearing Fendi and Dries van Noten.
Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ali Larter, Amy Smart, Busy Philipps, Chelsea Handler, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Mandy Moore, Oliver Hudson, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan, Sasha Alexander, Selma Blair, Shiri Appleby, Taylor Goldsmith, Zoey Deutch

