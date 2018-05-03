MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards have announced the full list of nominations!

Overall, Black Panther is the most nominated of any other title with seven total nominations.

Other shows and movies that were given multiple nominations include Stranger Things, Riverdale, Game of Thrones, It, Avengers: Infinity War, and more.

Tiffany Haddish will be hosting the show, set to air on Monday (June 18) live on MTV.

Congrats to all the nominees – there are a lot of familiar faces on this list!

Click inside to see the full list of nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards…

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES

The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules