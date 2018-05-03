Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 8:34 pm

Murray Fraser & Parisa Fitz-Henley Step Out for Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' Premiere!

Murray Fraser & Parisa Fitz-Henley Step Out for Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' Premiere!

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley hit the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance on Thursday (May 3) at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors – who are playing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the movie – attended the afternoon tea party to chat up their new TV movie.

You can check out exclusive photos and watch the trailer for Harry & Meghan here!

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere on Sunday, May 13 on Lifetime – just six days before Prince Harry and Meghan tie the knot on May 16!

15+ pictures inside of Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley at the premiere…
