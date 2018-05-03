Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 12:38 pm

Netflix Debuts 5 First-Look Pics From '13 Reasons Why' Season 2

Netflix Debuts 5 First-Look Pics From '13 Reasons Why' Season 2

Bryce (Justin Prentice) gets shoved against the wall by guidance counselor Mr. Porter in this first look photo from 13 Reasons Why season two.

Netflix has unveiled five new photos from the upcoming season featuring Jessica (Alisha Boe), Hannah’s parents and Clay (Dylan Minnette).

Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed, and a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

13 Reasons Why season two premieres on Friday, May 18th on Netflix.

READ MORE:
’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Will Center on Sexual Assault
Dylan Minnette Drops Major Clue About ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: 13 Reasons Why

