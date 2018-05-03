Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went & Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:00 pm

Pregnant Celebrities Show Off Baby Bumps at Met Gala!

Next Slide »

Pregnant Celebrities Show Off Baby Bumps at Met Gala!

The Met Gala less than a week away – and we can’t wait to see if any stars bring their baby bumps to the party!

In the past, tons of stars have showed off their bumps on the red carpet – and how could anyone ever forget Kim Kardashian‘s floral dress from 2013?!

This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and is “designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to Vogue.

Check out the pregnant stars in the slideshow…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr