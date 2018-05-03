Priyanka Chopra Reveals Meghan Markle Still Texts Her 'A Lot'

Priyanka Chopra rocks a pair of high-waited grey pants with a yellow sweater while making her way into a taping of The Rachael Ray Show on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

During her appearance, the 35-year-old Quantico star revealed she’s still been able to keep in touch with her longtime pal Meghan Markle since she began dating Prince Harry.

“I think she has a phone. She’s such a girl’s girl and I’ve known her for three years now,” Priyanka told Rachel. “I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her, because I really feel like she’s one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world — really cares. But she still texts a lot, which is great!”

Priyanka confirmed last month that she will indeed be attending Meghan and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding, which is set to take place on May 19.

That same day, Priyanka was spotted rocking a purple dress while visiting the SiriusXM studios to speak with Jenny McCarthy on her exclusive SiriusXM show, as well as a blazer dress to promote Quantico on Late Night with Seth Meyers.



Can Priyanka Chopra Still Text Meghan Markle?

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Dion Lee blazer dress on Late Night.

Click inside to watch the rest of Priyanka Chopra’s promo appearances in NYC…



Priyanka Chopra Dispels a Big Misconception About Bollywood



Priyanka Chopra on The Jenny McCarthy Show