Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake in 'Vogue' Cover Story

Rihanna is flawless on the cover of Vogue‘s June 2018 issue, on newsstands nationwide on May 22.

Here’s what the 30-year-old Ocean’s 8 star and entertainer had to share with the mag…

On taking time away for her relationships (Rihanna’s rumored to be dating Hassan Jameel): “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time….but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”

On her body: “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

On her relationship with Drake: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

On Drake’s VMAs speech for her: “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress on the cover.