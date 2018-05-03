Robert Irwin & Jimmy Fallon Feed Pygmy Goats Named After the Cast of 'Friends' - Watch Now!

Robert Irwin and Jimmy Fallon are playing with some amazing animals!

The 14-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (May 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Irwin

During his appearance, Robert brought Jimmy some adorable animals including a herd of baby African pygmy goats named after the cast of Friends and a Kookaburra that makes noises like Cardi B.

Watch Robert‘s animal-filled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below!