Robin Hood's Action-Packed Trailer Features Jamie Dornan, Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx & More!

The first teaser trailer for Robin Hood has dropped!

The film stars Taron Egerton in the title role with Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and more!

Here’s a synopsis: Robin of Loxley (Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

The film will hit theaters on November 21.