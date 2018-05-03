'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 7 Queens Revealed!
Only seven queens are left on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10!
On Thursday night’s episode (May 3), the queens took part in everyone’s favorite challenge “Snatch Game!”
Guest judges this week were Audra McDonald, Kate Upton and Alex Trebek!
This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.
