Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 9:39 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 7 Queens Revealed!

Next Slide »

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 7 Queens Revealed!

Only seven queens are left on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10!

On Thursday night’s episode (May 3), the queens took part in everyone’s favorite challenge “Snatch Game!”

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 7?

Guest judges this week were Audra McDonald, Kate Upton and Alex Trebek!

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: VH1
Posted to: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr