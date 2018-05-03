Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Ryan Kwanten & Jonathan Tucker Support the Eidos Launch

Ryan Kwanten & Jonathan Tucker Support the Eidos Launch

True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten and Kingdom‘s Jonathan Tucker pose for a photo with creative director Simon Spurr at the launch of Eidos on Wednesday (May 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The actors were joined at the event by How to Get Away with Murder‘s Kendrick Sampson and celeb stylists Brad Goreski, Warren Alfie Baker, Ilaria Urbinati, and George Kotsiopoulos.

For the new collection, Simon was inspired by otium, an abstract Latin term referencing the idea of withdrawing from one’s daily business or affairs to engage in more intellectual activities that were considered to be artistically valuable or enlightening.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Getty
