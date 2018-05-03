Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Her Twin Daughters to the Ballet!

Sarah Jessica Parker walks the red carpet with her eight-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha on Thursday evening (May 3) in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress took her daughters to the New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins.

“Oh beautiful, talented @nycballet ballet dancers, we can’t wait to see you. X, SJ and daughters,” Sarah Jessica wrote on her Instagram account ahead of the event.

SJP and her husband Matthew Broderick are also the parents of a 15-year-old son named James Wilkie.