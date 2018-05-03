Sarah Paulson Opens Up About Self-Doubt & Finding Her Place!

Sarah Paulson is opening up in the June 2018 issue of InStyle, out now.

Here’s what the Ocean’s 8 actress had to say…

On life’s small pleasures: “Being in a hotel room and watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one of my great joys.”

On her red carpet inspiration: “It’s Golden Girls time for me all the time. Give me sparkle and a shoulder pad and you’ve never met anybody so happy in your life.”

On self doubt and finding her place: “I eventually realized that maybe I’m not special, maybe nobody is buying what I’m selling. Was I a leading lady? Was I a sidekick? Was I a character actress? No one really knew what to do with me… I really found a home with Ryan [Murphy], the producer of American Horror Story]. He was interested in the character. It wasn’t about making me more attractive. There’s something that’s not articulated about my face that allows me to morph into different things. That characteristic, which stopped me from getting jobs when I was younger, is exactly what allows me to get them now.”

For more from Sarah, visit InStyle.com.