Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid: 'Youth' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes is back with a new single called “Youth” featuring Khalid, and you can listen to it right now!

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter released the new track from his upcoming album on Thursday (May 3).

“I’ve known Khalid for about maybe a little over a year now. We just immediately hit it off. It’s just a really, really awesome friendship, like talking all the time. When things first really started happening for him, we were always like always we gotta get together, we gotta make music, we gotta make music,” Shawn explained to Zane Lowe in a Beats 1 radio interview.

“And I was in London and I was very close to all that time, right after the Manchester thing. In London there was the attack on the bridge. And I remember that day thinking like, OK, I gotta text him. When I texted him, I said when we get together, we have to make a statement. We have to move. We have to write about what’s going on in life and how the youth is feeling because I think we have the voice to do that.”

Listen to “Youth” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.