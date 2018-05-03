Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth Team for New Song: 'Genius' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia, Diplo, and British artist Labrinth have dropped the first song from their collaborative trio project called, LSD!

The song is called “Genius” and it arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Ben Jones.

LSD are set to release another new song titled “Audio” next week. The group is also working on an album together, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.

You can also stream LSD‘s “Genius” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



LSD – Genius ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth

Click inside to read the lyrics to LSD’s debut single “Genius”…