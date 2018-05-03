Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 4:04 pm

Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth Team for New Song: 'Genius' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth Team for New Song: 'Genius' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia, Diplo, and British artist Labrinth have dropped the first song from their collaborative trio project called, LSD!

The song is called “Genius” and it arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Ben Jones.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

LSD are set to release another new song titled “Audio” next week. The group is also working on an album together, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.

You can also stream LSD‘s “Genius” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


LSD – Genius ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth

Click inside to read the lyrics to LSD’s debut single “Genius”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: JUCO
Posted to: Diplo, First Listen, Labrinth, LSD, Lyrics, Music, Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr