Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs in Calabasas!
Sofia Richie is all smiles while stepping out with her bodyguard to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (May 2) in Calabasas, Calif.
The 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie flaunted her super toned abs in a black crop top, sweats, and white sneakers as she picked up her groceries.
Over the weekend, Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick ditched the busyness of Hollywood for a romantic getaway out of the spotlight.
