Top Stories
Melissa Benoist &amp; Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 7:00 am

Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs in Calabasas!

Sofia Richie is all smiles while stepping out with her bodyguard to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (May 2) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie flaunted her super toned abs in a black crop top, sweats, and white sneakers as she picked up her groceries.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Over the weekend, Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick ditched the busyness of Hollywood for a romantic getaway out of the spotlight.

Check out the latest photos of Sofia Richie in the gallery!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sofia Richie

