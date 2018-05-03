Sophie Turner Rocks Short-Shorts in NYC with Joe Jonas!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out with friends for lunch on Thursday afternoon (May 3) in New York City.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer kept things cool in a blue and white shirt paired with jeans while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress showed off her legs in short denim shorts.

Later that day, Joe took to Instagram to share a photo from his godson’s Baptism!

“My beautiful Godson Alex’s Baptism today 😍,” Joe captioned the below photo set.