Taylor Swift Rides a Unicorn Version of Her Cat Olivia in DirecTV Now Ad - Watch!

Taylor Swift is so magical!

The 28-year-old reputation superstar stars in a funny new commercial for DirecTV Now, which just debuted on Thursday (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Taylor‘s cat, Olivia, makes a cameo as well – in giant unicorn form!

Taylor‘s Reputation Tour is just days away from kicking off, and she’s been teasing some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on her social media.

Watch the silly ad below.