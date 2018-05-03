Taylor Swift Rides a Unicorn Version of Her Cat Olivia in DirecTV Now Ad - Watch!
Taylor Swift is so magical!
The 28-year-old reputation superstar stars in a funny new commercial for DirecTV Now, which just debuted on Thursday (May 3).
Taylor‘s cat, Olivia, makes a cameo as well – in giant unicorn form!
Taylor‘s Reputation Tour is just days away from kicking off, and she’s been teasing some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on her social media.
Watch the silly ad below.
#TaylorSwiftNOW brings you @TaylorSwift13 videos you won’t want to miss! 😺🦄✨ pic.twitter.com/LW73rD1Q3t
— AT&T (@ATT) May 3, 2018