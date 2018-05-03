Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:07 pm

Taylor Swift Rides a Unicorn Version of Her Cat Olivia in DirecTV Now Ad - Watch!

Taylor Swift Rides a Unicorn Version of Her Cat Olivia in DirecTV Now Ad - Watch!

Taylor Swift is so magical!

The 28-year-old reputation superstar stars in a funny new commercial for DirecTV Now, which just debuted on Thursday (May 3).

Taylor‘s cat, Olivia, makes a cameo as well – in giant unicorn form!

Taylor‘s Reputation Tour is just days away from kicking off, and she’s been teasing some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on her social media.

Watch the silly ad below.
Photos: AT&T
