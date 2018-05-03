The Cars' Ric Ocasek & Wife Paulina Porizkova Split After 28 Years of Marriage

The Cars’ Ric Ocasek and his wife of 28 years Paulina Porizkova have separated.

“Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car,” Paulina wrote in an Instagram post. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.”

“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year,” she added. “The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

“The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear,” she continued. “Expect to keep seeing happy family photos.”

Last month, Ric was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Paulina was by his side for the ceremony.

The couple got married in August of 1989.