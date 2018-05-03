Top Stories
Melissa Benoist &amp; Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 8:59 am

The Cars' Ric Ocasek & Wife Paulina Porizkova Split After 28 Years of Marriage

The Cars' Ric Ocasek & Wife Paulina Porizkova Split After 28 Years of Marriage

The Cars’ Ric Ocasek and his wife of 28 years Paulina Porizkova have separated.

“Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car,” Paulina wrote in an Instagram post. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.”

“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year,” she added. “The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

“The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear,” she continued. “Expect to keep seeing happy family photos.”

Last month, Ric was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Paulina was by his side for the ceremony.

The couple got married in August of 1989.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr