See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 11:33 pm

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Holds Hands with New Girlfriend Katelyn Byrd on Dinner Date

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Holds Hands with New Girlfriend Katelyn Byrd on Dinner Date

Alex Pall flashes a smile at his girlfriend Katelyn Byrd while leaving Mastro’s Steakhouse following a dinner date on Wednesday (May 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old The Chainsmokers DJ has been dating Katelyn, a model, for the past couple months after splitting with his ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward.

The next day, Alex posted a shirtless photo on Instagram that showed him wearing tape over his nipples.

“Nothing worse than a sun burn on ya nips,” he captioned the pic. See it below!

A post shared by A L E X (@alexpall) on

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
