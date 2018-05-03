The Judges of 'America's Got Talent' Are Ready for Season 13!

Season 13 of America’s Got Talent is just a few weeks away!

Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel buddy up on the red carpet at NBC’s 2018 Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif.

A few days ago, the judges teamed up with host Tyra Banks for a horror-movie themed promo for the new season hinting that the talent this season is so good it’s scary!

Season 13 of America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC on Tuesday, May 29.

Watch the promo below!

