Troye Sivan: 'Bloom' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Troye Sivan is back with a new single called “Bloom”!

The 22-year-old singer released his new song at midnight on Thursday (May 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Troye Sivan

The song is the latest single from Troye‘s upcoming album. It was released along with an animated video, created by Jason Ebeyer.

Troye‘s new album and upcoming tour will be announced soon! He also just launched an app, which will have exclusive content, merchandise, pre-sales and more.

Listen to “Bloom” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside…