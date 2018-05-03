Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:12 pm

Uma Thurman & Alice Eve Buddy Up for 'The Con Is On' New York Screening - Watch Trailer!

Uma Thurman & Alice Eve Buddy Up for 'The Con Is On' New York Screening - Watch Trailer!

Alice Eve happily poses alongside her co-star Uma Thurman and director James Haslam while attending a special screening of their latest film The Con Is On held by the Cinema Society at The Roxy Cinema on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

The leading ladies were also joined by Olivia Palermo and her hubby Johannes Huebl, as well as Miles McMillan and Alice‘s brother George Eve as they all stepped out to show their support at the after party at Arlo Roof Top, where guests drank Qui tequila cocktails.

Sofia Vergara, Maggie Q, Parker Posey and Tim Roth also star in the flick, which tells the story of a couple who flees to Los Angeles and hatch a jewel theft plot.

The Con Is On is set to hit select theaters on Friday (May 4) – Watch trailer below!


‘The Con Is On’ | Official Trailer

FYI: Uma is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress.
Photos: Patrick McMullan
