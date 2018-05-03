'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to End After Fourth Season & Possible Movie Series Finale!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is reportedly coming to an end after its fourth season!

The streaming service and producers of the hit series are in talks for a movie that would bring the series to an end, according to Deadline.

The movie would be penned by co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock after wrapping the show’s fourth season, which is still in production.

Season 4 will launch first as a six episode package on May 30, with seven more episodes premiering at a later date. Netflix also unveiled a first look at the new season, along with a promo.

Watch the promo, and see the first look photos from Season 4, below!